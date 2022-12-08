(Chanhassen, MN)--Minnesota could get hit by a major winter storm early next week. National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein says the exact track of the system is uncertain, but one model suggests big snow across the state "at least winter weather advisory if not higher criteria which would be at least three to four inches and that would be kind of on a daily basis." He says there is a high end potential for your more significant amounts that would be winter storm warning or higher. The potential for some "double-digit snowfall is certainly there" based on what they know right now.
The National Weather Service says it's a pretty safe bet Minnesota will receive some precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the big question mark is the form and severity.