(Forada, MN) -- Cleanup continues in the city of Forada following Monday’s tornado. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the National Weather Service toured the damage Tuesday. The survey team confirmed it was an EF-2 rated tornado with wind gusts of 120 miles per hour that also produced multiple vortexes and carved at least a half-mile path.
Sheriff’s deputies say the American Red Cross conducted a damage assessment on 101 properties and believe 29 are destroyed, 26 suffered major damage, 35 have minor damage and eleven are affected.
N-W-S teams also confirmed E-F-1 tornadoes with 90 to 95 mile-per-hour winds struck Eagle Bend and Plato Monday evening, and another twister did damage in four counties from Appleton to the Glenwood area.