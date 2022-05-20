The National Weather Service in Chanhassen has released more details of the tornado that hit the Alexandria area on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Here is their report:
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN MN
...NWS Damage Survey For 05/12/22 Alexandria Tornado Event...
Overview... A fast moving tornado, storms moved at 70 mph through
Alexandria, moved through parts of northern Alexandria the evening
of May 12. The most significant high end EF1 damage was located
in a neighborhood along the south shore of Lake Darling. The
tornado then tracked to the northeast across Lake Darling and into
southern Lake Carlos. It crossed land again along the southwest
shore of Lake Carlos before dissipating. Most of the damage was
uprooted trees, but near the start point there were multiple homes
damaged by the tornado as well. Near the end the tornado was
determined to have become weaker as the damage was either to the
trees or from the trees falling on to structures.
.Alexandria Tornado...
Rating: EF-1
Estimated Peak Wind: 110 mph
Path Length /statute/: 2.5 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 200 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: May 12 2022
Start Time: 7:12 PM CDT
Start Location: 2 NW Alexandria
Start Lat/Lon: 45.91/-95.40
End Date: May 12 2022
End Time: 7:14 PM CDT
End Location: 4 N Alexandria
End Lat/Lon: 45.94/-95.38
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into
the following categories.
EF0...Weak......65 TO 85 mph
EF1...Weak......86 TO 110 mph
EF2...Strong....111 TO 135 mph
EF3...Strong....136 TO 165 mph
EF4...Violent...166 TO 200mph
EF5...Violent...>200mph
NOTE:
The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to
change pending final review of the event and publication in
NWS Storm Data.