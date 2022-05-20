The National Weather Service in Chanhassen has released more details of the tornado that hit the Alexandria area on Thursday, May 12, 2022.  Here is their report:

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN MN

...NWS Damage Survey For 05/12/22 Alexandria Tornado Event...

Overview... A fast moving tornado, storms moved at 70 mph through

Alexandria, moved through parts of northern Alexandria the evening

of May 12. The most significant high end EF1 damage was located

in a neighborhood along the south shore of Lake Darling. The

tornado then tracked to the northeast across Lake Darling and into

southern Lake Carlos. It crossed land again along the southwest

shore of Lake Carlos before dissipating. Most of the damage was

uprooted trees, but near the start point there were multiple homes

damaged by the tornado as well. Near the end the tornado was

determined to have become weaker as the damage was either to the

trees or from the trees falling on to structures.

.Alexandria Tornado...

Rating:                 EF-1

Estimated Peak Wind:    110 mph

Path Length /statute/:  2.5 miles

Path Width /maximum/:   200 yards

Fatalities:             0

Injuries:               0

Start Date:             May 12 2022

Start Time:             7:12 PM CDT

Start Location:         2 NW Alexandria

Start Lat/Lon:          45.91/-95.40

End Date:               May 12 2022

End Time:               7:14 PM CDT

End Location:           4 N Alexandria

End Lat/Lon:            45.94/-95.38

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into

the following categories.

EF0...Weak......65 TO 85 mph

EF1...Weak......86 TO 110 mph

EF2...Strong....111 TO 135 mph

EF3...Strong....136 TO 165 mph

EF4...Violent...166 TO 200mph

EF5...Violent...>200mph

NOTE:

The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to

change pending final review of the event and publication in

NWS Storm Data.

