(Belgrade, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a man is injured in a crash with a semi near Belgrade. According to the report, a minivan driven by David Stadther, 59, of Belgrade was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when a semi driven by Maria Morales, 59, of Ottawa, Canada turned into the lane from County Road 32 when the incident took place. Both vehicles reportedly crashed at the intersection.
Stadther was taken to the hospital in Paynesville with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.