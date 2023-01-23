(Alexandria, MN)--The Lakes Area Humane Society has a special dog up for adoption this week in our "Pet of the Week." Yuki is looking for his new family! Although he isn't too into playing with toys, they say he loves to run and play in the snow. He also enjoys being brushed. Yuki is approximately 6-7 years old. His adoption fee is $400, plus tax.
If you are interested in meeting Yuki, please call the Lakes Area Humane Society at 320-759-2260.
Included in our adoption fee is:
Heartworm, Lyme, Ehrlichia & Anaplasmosis Test (for adults and puppies over 6 months of age)
Canine Distemper Combo (Distemper-Adenovirus Type 2-Coronavirus-Parvovirus-Leptospirousis)
Bordetella Vaccination (kennel cough)
Deworming
Spay or Neuter
Rabies Vaccination
Veterinary Exam Completed
Microchipped