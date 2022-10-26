(Alexandria, MN)--The 2022 Jingle Bells auditions have been announced, and they need your talent. You have two options this year to submit an audition. You may do so in person at The Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria on Sunday, November 6th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. This is the only day for in-person auditions.
Organizers say you may also submit a video audition to the Jingle Bells Foundation between now and November 18th by going to: www.jinglebellsalexandria.org. Then go to auditions and fill out the submission form. Then send your video link to: jinglebellstalent@gmail.com.
The 2022 Jingle Bells live telethon will be held on Saturday, December 10th at Alexandria Area High School at 5 p.m. Proceeds will benefit those in need in Douglas County and surrounding communities.