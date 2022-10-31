(Undated)--One of the most memorable snowstorms in Minnesota history began on this day 31 years ago. The Halloween 1991 blizzard dropped 28 inches on the Twin Cities and a foot or more in central and northern Minnesota. Assistant State Climatologist Pete Boulay says more than "900 schools and businesses closed on November 1st." He says Halloween was on a Thursday, and Friday was the day it snowed the most.
Boulay says a lot of people probably don't remember the record-setting subzero temperatures that followed on November 3rd and 4th.
Halloween this year is a different story as we will see quiet conditions with highs in the mid to upper 60s projected.