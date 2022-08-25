The Minnesota State Fair kicks-off today

(Courtesy: Minnesota State Fair)

(St. Paul, MN)--It’s opening day of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair. Spokeswoman Maria Hayden says in addition to dozens of news foods and attractions they’ll be celebrating the 75th anniversary of the agriculture horticulture building. Hayden says it’s one of the most iconic buildings on the State Fairgrounds. At the Grandstand tonight -- Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin, with special guests Bush and the L.I.F.E. Project.

Tags