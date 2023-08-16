(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Fair opens up today (Wednesday) with the first day of the great local get together. Today is Senior Day sponsored by Knute Nelson. Gates open at 8 am. There will be a baked pie tasting contest, bingo in the Lions Building, line dancing, kid’s bike giveaway, and The Fabulous Armadillos on the main stage tonight at 7 p.m.
Tuesday was a big day as the vendors and the midway rolled into the fairgrounds, and set-up their booths and equipment in anticipation of a big crowd over the four day run of the Douglas County Fair.
For a complete list of all the fun go to the Douglas County Fair website at: dcmnfair.com.