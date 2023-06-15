(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Tom Chorley files this report.
A temporary concrete batch plant for a MnDOT project.
The County buys and leases property at the Fairgrounds.
The Senior Center seeks to move to the YMCA’s expansion.
A micro distillery will sell only their own brand.
State funding for the Kensington Area Loop Trail.
ERSI to provide GSI software to the County.
A bulk fuel storage and filling facility in Ida Township. An AED is donated by Douglas Machine.
Tile replacement for County Ditch 10. Donations for the Sheriff’s Dive team and Honor guard. Vacation Bible School on the Courthouse lawn. Land and Resources to get a new vehicle.