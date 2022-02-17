(Alexandria, Minn.)--The Douglas County Commissioners met on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Tom files this report.
The Douglas County Commissioners met on Wednesday, Tom Chorley files this report
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Update on death of worker at 3M, company issues statement
- New tax report comes as Wisconsin looks at dropping its income tax
- Proposed limits on number of Nebraska racetrack casinos create unusual allies
- No travel advisory for portions of western Minnesota this morning
- Alexandria PD issues update on 3M death in Alexandria
- One injured in crash in Otter Tail County
- Fish house break-ins reported in the area
- Man arrested following stabbing in Alexandria
- Worker dies at 3M plant in Alexandria
- Big winner in the Gopher 5 Lottery in Alexandria