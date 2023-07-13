(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Tom Chorley has this report.
07-12-23 – COUNTY VOA HEADLINES this one
County bridge inspections.
More work on the Brophy Park Visitor’s Center.
The Sheriff’s Water Patrol Boat shed to get a make over.
Chiropractor relocates.
Odyssey Steel and Trim expands their business.
A new communications tower near Forada.
The County has a new mining operation in St. Mary’s Township.
Grading of County Road 24 in Evansville.
County Ditch 3 Branch 11 repair.
This year’s liquid calcium chloride application.
A donation for signage.
A donation to the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Dive Team.
Presentations by HRA, & West Central Initiative.