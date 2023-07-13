The DC Board of Commissioners met on Wednesday, Tom Chorley has the latest

(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.  Tom Chorley has this report.  

County bridge inspections.

More work on the Brophy Park Visitor’s Center.

The Sheriff’s Water Patrol Boat shed to get a make over.

Chiropractor relocates.

Odyssey Steel and Trim expands their business.

A new communications tower near Forada.

The County has a new mining operation in St. Mary’s Township.

Grading of County Road 24 in Evansville.

County Ditch 3 Branch 11 repair.

This year’s liquid calcium chloride application.

A donation for signage.

A donation to the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Dive Team.

Presentations by HRA, & West Central Initiative.

