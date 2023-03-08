The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, Tom Chorley has more

(Courtesy: Douglas County)

(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.  Tom Chorley files this report.

03-07-23 COUNTY – VOA HEADLINES

A call for bids was approved for  two roundabouts

A call for bids was approved for paving of a portion of County Road 82

Free concerts at Brophy Park this summer

Weed removal from Brophy Park Beach

The County hosts Alexandria for their Winter meeting

The DOC’S continued lease approved

Emergency shelters for families, youth and single adults

Klimek Estates to convert Lake Carlos Bay Resort

Support for more funding for DOC community supervisors

Another closed session for the County Board

