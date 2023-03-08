(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Tom Chorley files this report.
03-07-23 COUNTY – VOA HEADLINES
A call for bids was approved for two roundabouts
A call for bids was approved for paving of a portion of County Road 82
Free concerts at Brophy Park this summer
Weed removal from Brophy Park Beach
The County hosts Alexandria for their Winter meeting
The DOC’S continued lease approved
Emergency shelters for families, youth and single adults
Klimek Estates to convert Lake Carlos Bay Resort
Support for more funding for DOC community supervisors
Another closed session for the County Board