(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.  Tom Chorley has this report.  

The Board tabled National Center For Public Lands Counties.

Funding denied for a Water Quality Legacy project.

Alternative procedure for property registration approved.

A concession stand for Le Homme Dieu Beach.

Mental health unmet needs.

The May is Mental Health Month Walk is May 19th.

A  Private Vacation Rental of two cabins.

A PUD for family residential--recreational retreats.

A home-based rental storage business in Carlos Township.

Expansion of an animal feedlot in Holmes City Township.

A call for bids on CR24 Northwest road work.

And donations to the Sheriff’s Office.

