(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Tom Chorley has this report.
The Board tabled National Center For Public Lands Counties.
Funding denied for a Water Quality Legacy project.
Alternative procedure for property registration approved.
A concession stand for Le Homme Dieu Beach.
Mental health unmet needs.
The May is Mental Health Month Walk is May 19th.
A Private Vacation Rental of two cabins.
A PUD for family residential--recreational retreats.
A home-based rental storage business in Carlos Township.
Expansion of an animal feedlot in Holmes City Township.
A call for bids on CR24 Northwest road work.
And donations to the Sheriff’s Office.