(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Tom Chorley has more.
04-19-22 – COUNTY VOA HEADLINES
Moe Township will continue maintaining Andes Road.
There’s A new Assistant County Engineer in town.
A crack filling quote for Central Lakes Trail approved.
The annual County Ditch report.
Child Care & County Appreciation Day.
ATCC’s Off Campus Work Study program.
Climate Impact Corps is offering work in County parks.
The DĂTĂ county sponsorship for Fiscal Year 20-23.
Abatement of unpaid delinquent mobile home taxes.
The LIDAR cooperative agreement contract approved.
Conditional Use Permits approved for Mount Carmel Ministries and Dutz Holdings LLC.
Bids awarded on 20-22 higway paving & pavement marking.
AV technology improvements for former commissioner’s room at the Courthouse.
An i-Pad donation from Kronos.
The Board went into closed session.