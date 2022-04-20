New Assistant County Engineer Jacob Hoffman

(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.  Tom Chorley has more.   

Moe Township will continue maintaining Andes Road.

There’s A new Assistant County Engineer in town.  

A crack filling quote for Central Lakes Trail approved.

The annual County Ditch report.

Child Care & County Appreciation Day.

ATCC’s Off Campus Work Study program.

Climate Impact Corps is offering work in County parks.

The DĂTĂ county sponsorship for Fiscal Year 20-23.

Abatement of unpaid delinquent mobile home taxes.  

The LIDAR cooperative agreement contract approved.

Conditional Use Permits approved for Mount Carmel Ministries and Dutz Holdings LLC.

Bids awarded on 20-22 higway paving & pavement marking.

AV technology improvements  for former commissioner’s room at the Courthouse.

An i-Pad donation from Kronos.

The Board went into closed session.

