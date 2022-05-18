(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County commissioners met on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Tom Chorley has more.
The Douglas County commissioners covered a variety of items including:
Unmet Health Needs in Douglas County.
Sobriety First Treatment Center has sufficient staff.
Clean energy program for The Rune LLC.
CR45 and 82 roundabout project bid rejected.
Library parking Lot to be resurfaced this summer.
No parking on CR 3 at Osakis school.
County to provide design for Pike Road.
Runestone Park Grant submission approved.
Fish & Wildlife easements approved.
A donation to TRIAD event.
Willow Storage Properties CUP approved.
Supplemental Boating Safety grant approved.
A trial period for redesignation of Conference Room 7.