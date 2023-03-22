The DC Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Tom Chorley has the latest

(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.  Tom Chorley files this report.

The four Elected Official’s salaries determination

Closed session: to evaluate the performance of non-elected Department Heads

Previous year 2023 property tax Storm Disaster Credits

A commercial storage conditional use permit

An animal feedlot expansion conditional use permit

A one chair in home beauty salon conditional use permit

Awarding bid on County Road 8 grading

County road 82 paving between Evansville and Brandon

Awarding bids on this years County paving project

Funding for a roundabout at I 94 and Highway 27

County Ditch 23-Lake Ida phosphorus reduction project

