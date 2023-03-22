(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Tom Chorley files this report.
03-21-23 COUNTY – VOA HEADLINES
The four Elected Official’s salaries determination
Closed session: to evaluate the performance of non-elected Department Heads
Previous year 2023 property tax Storm Disaster Credits
A commercial storage conditional use permit
An animal feedlot expansion conditional use permit
A one chair in home beauty salon conditional use permit
Awarding bid on County Road 8 grading
County road 82 paving between Evansville and Brandon
Awarding bids on this years County paving project
Funding for a roundabout at I 94 and Highway 27
County Ditch 23-Lake Ida phosphorus reduction project