(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Tom Chorley has more...
C.L.A.’s County Audit not complete.
Commissioner plug-in 30-thousand-dollars in to Initiative Foundation.
Long Prairie Watershed Plan on its way for final approval.
Carlos Creek Winery’s beer brewing wing gets an add-on license.
Alexandria City Council to discuss the THC draft ordinance September 12th .
County accepts Septic Treatment Systems and Upgrade Grant.
Approved a call for bids on construction of Pilgrim Point Parking lot next year
Fairboard’s annual appropriation same as last year.
Liquid Calcium Chloride County road distribution cost aproved.
Board in closed session discussed possible property purchase near Public Works.
A one-thousand-dollar donation for Sheriff’s Search & Rescue Dive Team.