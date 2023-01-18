(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Tom Chorley has this report.
01-17-23 COUNTY TEXT – VOA HEADLINES
Law Enforcement services for 3 Douglas county towns.
Donations to the Sheriff’s Office.
Roadwork completion on four County roads.
Purchase of a Road Shoulder Reclaimer approved.
Purchase of Survey Equipment approved.
A portion of tax forfeited property for county parks.
The County’s looking for potential employees.
A Drainage Easement will require engineering.