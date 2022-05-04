(Alexandria, MN))--The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.  Tom Chorley has the latest.

05-03-22 - COUNTY VOA HEADLINES

One Commissioner is not happy with Boardroom sound system.

A couple of agenda items were tabled.

The Aquatic Plant Survey summary.

A couple of donations for the Sheriff’s Office.

Industrial property rezoned to Commercial in Carlos Township.

No approval,  a second time,  for a driveway in New Harmony Hills.

Annual Liquid Calcium Chloride coating bid approved.

Managed health care service in the County approved.

The City and the County have a conversation.

