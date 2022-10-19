The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, October 18, 2022

(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.  Tom Chorley has this report. 

The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, Tom Chorley has more

The Board denied a C.U.P. for a diesel engine repair and service business.

Public Works purchased an additional 33 acres from Hvezda Excavating.

Utopia Soils of Ashby will process storm-damaged tree and brush debris.

Funding approved for Water Quality Legacy Fund supported project.

Self-storage business approved for expansion.

A replat approved for Hertwig Point Second Addition.

