The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, Tom Chorley has more

(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Tom Chorley has this report.
10-18-22 – COUNTY VOA HEADLINES
The Board denied a C.U.P. for a diesel engine repair and service business.
Public Works purchased an additional 33 acres from Hvezda Excavating.
Utopia Soils of Ashby will process storm-damaged tree and brush debris.
Funding approved for Water Quality Legacy Fund supported project.
Self-storage business approved for expansion.
A replat approved for Hertwig Point Second Addition.