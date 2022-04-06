(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.  Tom Chorley has this report.  

Sirens will sound twice on Thursday April 7th.

Commissioner Redistricting approved.

Kiwanis donates to Brophy Park.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Another Roundabout.

A call for bids for the Library parking lot repaving.

Tractor repair and restoration coming to Moe Township.

The MPCA is satisfied with County Feedlots.

Fingerprinting fee schedule goes up.

A Boating Safety Equipment Grant.

An Emergency Management Performance Grant approved.

Construction savings for the Brophy Park Visitor’s Center.

County Department Heads got good marks.

A donation for the Honor Guard.

A grant for the Library’s Workforce Center.

Public Works  sells off a vehicle to a private party.

