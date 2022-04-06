(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Tom Chorley has this report.
04-05-22 COUNTY VOA HEADLINES
Sirens will sound twice on Thursday April 7th.
Commissioner Redistricting approved.
Kiwanis donates to Brophy Park.
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
Another Roundabout.
A call for bids for the Library parking lot repaving.
Tractor repair and restoration coming to Moe Township.
The MPCA is satisfied with County Feedlots.
Fingerprinting fee schedule goes up.
A Boating Safety Equipment Grant.
An Emergency Management Performance Grant approved.
Construction savings for the Brophy Park Visitor’s Center.
County Department Heads got good marks.
A donation for the Honor Guard.
A grant for the Library’s Workforce Center.
Public Works sells off a vehicle to a private party.