(Alexandria, MN)--The storms that moved through Monday night in west central Minnesota brought damaging winds and large hail to the area. The strong winds brought down large tree branches in many locations.
In Alexandria, the National Weather Service says 71 mph were reported Monday night. This brought down some trees and large branches. City crews were out cleaning up the large branches that even blocked some roadways for a time. It also caused some power outages in the area.
In Otter Tail County, near Battle Lake, officials say 70 mph were reported Monday night.
One person was killed from the storms near Alexandria when a tree fell on a camper at Elmwood Resort on Lake Mary.