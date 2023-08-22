(Alexandria, MN)--The Classic Bass Champions Tour will be holding their final regular season event of the 2023 season on the Le Homme Dieu Chain today (Tuesday) in Alexandria.
Organizers say that 64 of the top anglers from Minnesota South Dakota, and Wisconsin will be competing for a first place prize of $14,000, working to qualify for the 2023 Championship where a brand new Skeeter boat/Yamaha outboard will be given away.
The Champions Tour is a very unique style bass tournament, where NO bass are EVER put in the boat’s livewell. Each bass over 1 lb, is weighed on the water, recorded in the Reel LiveWell app, and then released right back in to lake.
What also sets the Champions Tour apart, is that in each of the anglers boats, doing the weighing of the bass, and enforcing penalties, is a high school boat official. This opportunity provides an incredible learning opportunity for these young anglers to watch along as Champions Tour anglers break down and react quickly to ever changing fishing conditions.
Tournament Day – Tuesday, August 22nd at Arrowwood Resort, 2100 Arrowwood Lane NW, Alexandria, MN 56308.
Anglers can put their boats in at any boat landing on the Le Homme Dieu Chain.
- Boat Check: 5:45 a.m.
- Morning Meeting & Prayer: 6:30 a.m.
- National Anthem: 6:40 a.m. – Angler’s in Boats
- Blast Off: 6:45 a.m.
- Round One: 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Lunch break: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – Lunch will be provided
- Round Two: 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Awards Ceremony: 4:45 p.m.
For more information on the Classic Bass Champions Tour, please visit our website, https://www.classicbass.com.