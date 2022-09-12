(Alexandria, MN)--Flags were flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered that American flags at all state and federal buildings be lowered to observe the 21st anniversary of the deadliest attack on U.S. soil.
In many communities across the state, the day was observed by first responders and community members gathering to remember the 2,977 people who died on that date.
In Alexandria, the event was observed as members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, the Alexandria Police Department, the Osakis Police Department were on hand as were members of fire departments from Alexandria, Holmes City, Osakis, Forada, and other agencies.
Members of the Scouts BSA Troop 496 of Carlos and Miltona helped put in the flags into the ground at 3M to observe the tragic deaths that day 21 years ago.
Sen. Bill Ingebritsen was on hand and gave the opening remarks. He along with his wife, Marilyn, started the event many years ago. He thanked the Scouts for taking over the event….
Chuck Wencl, a local musician and teacher, provided the bagpipe music and a playing of "God Bless America." Singer Connie Lee was also on hand to provide some music.
The flags will be picked up Monday evening at 3M by the Scouts and volunteers in the community.