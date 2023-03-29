(Alexandria, MN)--"The Taste 2023" took place on Tuesday night at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria for the Car Care Program. Executive Director Kris Chisholm says around "230 people were there" for the event. This was the return of the big event for the first time since 2019 following the pandemic.
He thanked the board members and volunteers for all of their help putting on the event this year.
Chisholm says "The Taste" is amazing exposure for the Car Care Program, but it is also a nice fundraiser to help others as well. So far 74 cars have been repaired this year to help others.
In case you are wondering, plans are already in the works for next year's "The Taste."