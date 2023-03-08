Mayo Clinic is rated best hospital in the world

(Courtesy: Mayo Clinic)

(Rochester, MN)--The Mayo Clinic in Rochester is the best hospital in the world once again.  That's according to Newsweek's annual list of the top 250 hospitals across the globe.  The magazine reportedly analyzed more than 2,300 hospitals in 28 different countries based on consistent patient outcomes, innovation, and research to identify the best institutions. 

