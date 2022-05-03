(Alexandria, MN)--Over 300 people last month packed into the Alexandria VFW Post 936 to test their luck at bingo. The Alexandria Sertoma Club hosted it’s first Coach Purse Bingo at the VFW to raise funds for the looping project at the Andria Theatre.
Sertoma is an international service club started back in 1912 making it one of the oldest service clubs in the United States. The Alexandria Sertoma Club was formed back in 1975. Today, the club still supports the community through mission orientated programs.
When the Andria came to the Alexandria Sertoma Club with their looping project, board members felt that it aligned with their mission statement perfectly. The mission of the Alexandria Sertoma Club is: To improve the quality of life today for those at risk or impacted by hearing loss through education and support in the Alexandria area. Knowing that the looping system would improve the theatre experience for those with hearing aids, the club started brainstorming fundraisers to raise the funds needed.
After writing a grant to Sertoma International the club was awarded with $2,000. This money allowed for the Andria Theatre to put a down payment on the system so that construction could begin. In the meantime, planning started on a Coach Purse Bingo fundraiser. The event sold out prior to the event date and was a huge success. With ticket sales, raffle auction, silent auction and 50/50 tickets sales the event raised enough to cover the bill for the entire looping system.
With construction completed, theatregoers are able to enjoy the benefits of the looping system. The Alexandria Sertoma Club has already heard from several members of our community that have tried out the system and they all have said that it makes a world of difference.
On May 6th and the Andria Theatres Andria Awards the Alexandria Sertoma Club will be presenting a check to the theatre for $15,000.
How does a looping system work: An induction or hearing loop system transmits an audio signal directly into a hearing aid via a magnetic field. Hearing aids with a t-coil are able to benefit from this technology. This greatly reduces background noise, competing sounds, reverberation and other acoustic distortions that reduce the clarity of sound.