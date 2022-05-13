(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Education Foundation (AEF) is awarding $36,801.82 in teacher grants to fund seven enrichment projects in the Alexandria Public Schools for implementation in the 2022-2023 school year. The Foundation’s goal is to generate and distribute resources to the Alexandria Public Schools that enrich teaching, inspire learning, and enhance opportunities for students. Projects funded include:
Project Title: Video Production Students Partner w/ the CAF Jumbotron
Teacher: Eric Hartmann
School: Alexandria Area High School
Students Impacted: 48 currently enrolled in class - school-wide/community-wide impact
Amount Funded: $10,000
This video production course will partner with the Cardinal Athletic Foundation (CAF) to provide video content for the new digital board at the AAHS Stadium. The video production class will partner with community partners to create high-quality video productions for the board. This grant will be used to purchase high-quality video equipment.
Project Title: Light Tables for Kindergarten Classrooms
Teacher: Lexie Prom
School: Woodland Elementary
Students Impacted: 3 Kindergarten Classes (approximately 64 students per year)
Amount Funded: $2,915.82
This grant will provide hands-on learning through the use of light tables and manipulatives. Students will explore numbers, letters, patterns, building, and exploring in a new playful way.
Project Title: Orff Approach used in the Music Classroom
Teacher: Rhonda Blaser
School: Voyager Elementary
Students Impacted: 500 Students
Amount Funded: $4,280
This grant will provide additional instruments needed to balance out the bass sound to the existing classroom Orff instruments. The Orff approach promotes creativity which encourages innovation in children.
Project Title: Knitted Circle Looms for Fiber Art Projects
Teacher: Mitch McGuire
School: All elementary schools in District 206
Students Impacted: approximately 600 4th and 5th-grade students
Amount Funded: $8,856
Minnesota’s newly-released art standards require elementary students to demonstrate how to weave art materials. These looms will be used to implement a fiber art project to meet these standards in an innovative way. Fiber art is a great material to build fine motor skills through creative education.
Project Title: Geared up for STEAM Learning
Teacher: Amy Revering
School: Miltona Science Magnet School
Students Impacted: School-wide, approximately 140 students in grades K-5
Amount Funded: $5,250
This interactive gear wall will provide investigative, hands-on, collaborative learning opportunities in the Maker Space. It will provide a unique opportunity to meet MN Science State Standards in an innovative way surrounding simple machines, as well as supporting other math and science standards.
Project Title: DMS Bands Recording Equipment Project
Teacher: Derek Ziemer
School: Discovery Middle School
Students Impacted: Over 300 band students in grades 6-8
Amount Funded: $3,500
The Band Department will build an audio recording setup for the band room at DMS. This will allow the bands to record their ensembles in real-time during class. Students will then be able to review and reflect upon their performance during class to generate ideas and strategies on how to improve/refine their performance. This equipment also provides the band with opportunities to collaborate in new and exciting ways such as connecting with other bands, composers, directors, and clinicians from around the world.
Project Title: Outdoor Makerspace
Teacher: Barb Walswick
School: Woodland Elementary
Students Impacted: Woodland Elementary K-3 with potential for grades 4 and 5
Amount Funded: $2,000
This grant is the second part of a two-part grant for an Outdoor Makerspace. This will allow students to investigate, explore, create, and expand their horizons in a natural setting through interactive stations set up for individuals or small groups.
Annually, AEF invites the district’s teachers and staff to submit grant applications for projects and programs that will have a meaningful impact on students. This year, there were eleven grants invited to complete full applications based upon initial letters of intent. Seven of those full grant applications were either partially or fully funded.
Since 2009, AEF has awarded over $444,000 in grants to teachers in Alexandria Public Schools.
Funding for the AEF Teacher Grant Program is made possible by donor contributions to the Alexandria Education Foundation. Donations can be made online at www.alexeducationfoundation.org, or by mail to AEF, P.O. Box 308, Alexandria, MN 56308.