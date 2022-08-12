(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Thursday, August 11, 2022 after changing the date from Monday, August 8, 2022 due to the Primary election. Tom Chorley has more...
08-11-22 CITY VOA HEADLINES
The Sixth revised engineering agreement for the 18th Avenue Project was approved.
A change in yard waste pick up.
3M Day is August 13th.
The AAHS Homecoming 2022 Parade is September 30th.
It’s the annual Feeding Of The 5001.
The City Code as it relates to pawnbrokers.
A Revolving Loan Fund request approved.
A highway 29, 8th to 18th Avenue Corridor Study.
It’s the Preliminary Budget and Tax Levy public hearing.
The naming rights policy for local ball parks approved.
A letter of support for the Bridge Bundle Project.