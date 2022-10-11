(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Tom Chorley has this report.
Vie Church to get a Regional Pond.
A first reading on 2023 Fees for Licenses and Permits was approved.
A first reading on the 20-23 Mayor’s and Council’s Compensation was approved.
Donations for the RCC’s Capital Campaign approved.
This year’s work on 18th Ave is just about completed.
The 3rd Avenue Pedestrian Study Open House is October 27th .
There will be A revisit on the sale of AFD’S Unit Number 24 .
Christmas in the Fort & light up Broadway is November 25th .
Code Amendment for THC product sales approved.
Code Amendment for Private Off-Sale Liquor Licenses approved.
A donation approved for the Fire Department.
The City supports District 206’s Safe Routes To School planning Grant request.
Council and the Board of Utilities meet October 7th .
Council and the County Board meet October 24th .
Grant funding’s possible for Pedestrian and Bicycle Infrastructure in the City.