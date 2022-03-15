Tom Chorley covered the Alexandria City Council meeting on Monday, March 15, 2022. Tom has this recap of what took place.
03-14-22 – CITY TEXT VOA HEADLINES
City Police launch A.C.C.E.S.S.
Ward-Precinct locations announced.
Runestone Go Karts to run again this year.
DNR grant application tabled.
Council goes into closed session again.
MNDot presents their Lake Burgen Interchange Location Study.
Council approved Liquor Store construction loan payoff.
A public hearing for a TIF proposed warehouse project.
A donation for office space at the police station for their therapist.
Professional Women’s Week is March 28th through April 1st.
A TIF District was decertified.