(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, June 12, 2023.  Tom Chorley has this report.  

A presentation of the Parks and Trails Master Plan

A donation for the Knute Nelson Memorial Park scoreboard

An update on the - Broadway Garden Estates TIF District number 65

Another look at the Lake Winona/Bethel Manor storm sewer project

The Alomere Health Heliport Ordinance second reading

A final report on No Mow May

An update on the traffic calming island at Eighth and Kenwood

An appeal of denial of a taxi driver license was approved

Juneteenth to become an official City holiday this year

Requesting the 20-24 State Bonding Bill include funds for RCC improvements

The Midwest Shrine Association parade is Thursday August 24th

The  Freedom Fun Run is Saturday July 1st

