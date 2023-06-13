(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, June 12, 2023. Tom Chorley has this report.
A presentation of the Parks and Trails Master Plan
A donation for the Knute Nelson Memorial Park scoreboard
An update on the - Broadway Garden Estates TIF District number 65
Another look at the Lake Winona/Bethel Manor storm sewer project
The Alomere Health Heliport Ordinance second reading
A final report on No Mow May
An update on the traffic calming island at Eighth and Kenwood
An appeal of denial of a taxi driver license was approved
Juneteenth to become an official City holiday this year
Requesting the 20-24 State Bonding Bill include funds for RCC improvements
The Midwest Shrine Association parade is Thursday August 24th
The Freedom Fun Run is Saturday July 1st