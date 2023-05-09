(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, May 8, 2023. Tom Chorley files this report.
05-08-23 CITY VOA HEADLINES
3 separate roundabout projects are scheduled to start on May 15th.
The Highway 29 Sidewalk project is is to be completed by early June.
The Local Street Paving project is to be completed by the end of June.
The 18th Avenue project is to be completed in August.
Installation of batters cages at Fillmore Park.
Request for architectural services for Knute Nelson Memorial Park.
Donations to the Police Department.
The Memorial Day Parade is Monday May 29th.
The Ride Of Silence is May 17th.
Council to vote, by Resolution, on vacating 5th Avenue West & a portion of Cardinal Lane.
An amendment to the City’s TIF policy was proposed.