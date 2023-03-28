The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, March 27, 2023

(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, March 27, 2023.  Tom Chorley has this report.

An amended Minnesota Opioids State Memorandum of Agreement.

An AARP Age Friendly Plaque was presented to the City.

A conditional use permit for Sacred Journey Academy.

A call for bids on Nokomis Street, 18th to 22nd Avenue.

A call for bids on the Rosewood Lane Regional Pond project.

The 2023 Local Street Improvements was approved.

A conditional use permit was approved for an electric vehicle station.

A Laserfiche proposal was approved.

TIF was approved for financing of Broadway Estates construction.

TKDA continues to provide airport engineering services.

The YMCA’s "Bunny Run 5k" is Saturday April 8th .

The Vikingland Band Festival is Sunday June 25th .

