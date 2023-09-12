(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, September 11, 2023. Tom Chorley has this report.
Portions of Douglas Street closed on Halloween from now on.
Alexandria HRA taxes payable in 2024.
Approving funds from a TIF District for affordable housing.
20-24 fees for City licenses and permits.
Repealing the Taxicab City Code.
The Capital Improvement Plan for Municipal State Aid and local streets.
Amending Rental Registration Definitions.
The Budget and Tax Levy meeting is Monday September 25th .
The City hosts the next meeting with the County Monday October 9th.