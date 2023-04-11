The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, Tom Chorley has the latest

(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, April 10, 2023. Tom Chorley has this report.
04-27-23 CITY – VOA HEADLINES
May is a No Mow Month.
An 18th Avenue Project update.
The annual Assessor’s report.
An RCC Capital Campaign update.
A Food Truck Ordinance amendment.
A Tobacco Licensing Ordinance amendment.
the annual building report.
Bid awarded on the Airport Agricultural Land Lease.
The Fire Rescue Truck RFP.
ALP receives a Certificate of Excellence In Reliability.
May is Mental Health Month.