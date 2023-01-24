(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.  Tom Chorley has this report.

01-23-23 CITY VOA HEADLINES

One of the King Tobacco’s stores was denied licensing.

The West 46th Warehouse project replat/final plat was approved.

Knute Nelson Ball park to get new turf.

Nice Juicery can apply for a THC product sale license.

The Comment Period returns to City Council meetings.

INH Properties approved for a TIF public hearing.

Douglas County plat number 3 approved for a final plat.

Art In The Park is this July.

