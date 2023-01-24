(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Tom Chorley has this report.
01-23-23 CITY VOA HEADLINES
One of the King Tobacco’s stores was denied licensing.
The West 46th Warehouse project replat/final plat was approved.
Knute Nelson Ball park to get new turf.
Nice Juicery can apply for a THC product sale license.
The Comment Period returns to City Council meetings.
INH Properties approved for a TIF public hearing.
Douglas County plat number 3 approved for a final plat.
Art In The Park is this July.