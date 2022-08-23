(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, August 22, 2022. Tom Chorley has this report.
08-22-22 CITY VOA HEADLINES
City Council to make decision on the sale of THC products.
The City might close a portion of Douglas Street for Halloween again.
Yard waste pick up extended to December 15th .
R1 single-family residential housing for developmentally disabled.
The Alexandria Elks Lodge donates to the D.A.R.E Program.
City Police working with pawn brokers to improve tracking & recovery of stolen property.
An engineering services grant for airport improvements.
Ollie’s service recognized by the City, A.A.E.D.C. and the Chamber.
Annexation of property located along Cardnial Lane approved.
Two Home Rule Charter Amendments on their way to potential approval.
Fourth Avenue East is vacated.
Preparations for field and turf replacement in first stages at Knute Nelson Memorial Park.