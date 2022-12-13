(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, December 12, 2022. Tom Chorley has this report.
Explore Alexandria Tourism’s Joe Korkowski talks about it.
The City budget and levy adopted.
Only one license applicant approved to sell THC in Alexandria, for now.
All tobacco and electronic delivery device license renewals approved, except one.
The City’s I.T. server room a/c improvements okayed.
Fire Fighter Relief Association Benefits approved.
State Grant approved for Watershed Computer Modeling upgrade.