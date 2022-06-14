(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, June 13, 2022.  Tom Chorley files this report.  

Knute Nelson Memorial Park – infield turf replacement.

Broadway bollards refurbishing.

Replacing the City Police Department boiler and pump.

Make Music Day.

Habitat For Humanity Hard Hat events.

Award bids for the Seaplane Base Renovation.

A snow blower for the Street Department.

The Bellanca Building lease (Opportunity Enterprises, LLC).

An Annexation Petition for property on Cardinal Lane.

Hazardous Property Abatement Action.

A first reading on an amendment concerning malt liquor. 

Noise Pollution.

