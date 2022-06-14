(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, June 13, 2022. Tom Chorley files this report.
06-13-22 CITY – VOA HEADLINES
Knute Nelson Memorial Park – infield turf replacement.
Broadway bollards refurbishing.
Replacing the City Police Department boiler and pump.
Make Music Day.
Habitat For Humanity Hard Hat events.
Award bids for the Seaplane Base Renovation.
A snow blower for the Street Department.
The Bellanca Building lease (Opportunity Enterprises, LLC).
An Annexation Petition for property on Cardinal Lane.
Hazardous Property Abatement Action.
A first reading on an amendment concerning malt liquor.
Noise Pollution.