(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, April 25, 2022 and looked at a number of issues. Tom Chorley has more.
04-25-22 – CITY – VOA HEADLINES
GoodNeighbor’s I-94 and CR46 Addition TIF application was denied
Speeding concerns in Voyager School vicinity
The Police Department Building’s H-VAC Control System replaced
A CR82 & CR45 subdivision preliminary plat request was approved
A new Zero Turn Mower approved
The “May is Mental Health Month Walk" is May 20th
The Memorial Day Parade is May 30th
Art In The Park is July 30th
Council Chambers Audio Equipment additions