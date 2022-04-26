(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, April 25, 2022 and looked at a number of issues.  Tom Chorley has more. 

Alexandria City Council meeting 4-25-2022

GoodNeighbor’s I-94 and CR46 Addition TIF application was denied

Speeding concerns in Voyager School vicinity

The Police Department Building’s H-VAC Control System replaced

A CR82 & CR45 subdivision preliminary plat request was approved

A new Zero Turn Mower approved

The “May is Mental Health Month Walk" is May 20th

The Memorial Day Parade is May 30th

Art In The Park is July 30th 

Council Chambers Audio Equipment additions

