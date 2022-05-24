Community Service Officers

Pictured: Chief Kent not necessarily in order Issac pierce - Alexandria, Alyse Ike - Elk River, Hank Komroski - Detroit Lakes, and Jordan Sader - Fairmont  and Sgt Chad Schroedeer

(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, May 23, 2022.  Tom Chorley has this report.  

Alexandria City Council meeting 5-23-2022

05-23-22 CITY – VOA HEADLINES

Council looks at GoodNeighbors other project again.

Brand new Community Service Officers are now on duty.

Bids awarded on the 18th Avenue Project.

Bids for the Seaplane Base renovation awarded.

A new police officer is recommended to council.

A donation to the APD.

Support for an ALASD grant application.

A partial alley closing.

Calming islands will be featured again this Summer.

Crosswalk signs for Golf Course Road.

A final plat and an annexation petition.

Community giving for the RCC expansion project.

