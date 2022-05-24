(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, May 23, 2022. Tom Chorley has this report.
05-23-22 CITY – VOA HEADLINES
Council looks at GoodNeighbors other project again.
Brand new Community Service Officers are now on duty.
Bids awarded on the 18th Avenue Project.
Bids for the Seaplane Base renovation awarded.
A new police officer is recommended to council.
A donation to the APD.
Support for an ALASD grant application.
A partial alley closing.
Calming islands will be featured again this Summer.
Crosswalk signs for Golf Course Road.
A final plat and an annexation petition.
Community giving for the RCC expansion project.