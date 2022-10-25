(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, October 24, 2022. Tom Chorley has this report.
10-24-22 CITY VOA HEADLINES
The City Code relating to U.S. Flags not changed.
A new K through 8th school C.U.P. tabled.
The Rosewood Lane Regional Pond Project moves ahead.
Call for bids on Broadway Sidewalk Project.
Guidelines for City’s Community Grant Program.
A sidewalk for 6th Avenue East proposed.
A new agreed upon price for AFD’s Unit Number 24 approved.
City Street upkeep is less costly than putting it off.
A redesign for 5th Avenue and Cedar Street
Financing for the AFD Rescue Unit
An Open House for Pedestrian Study
An Open House to discuss the Pedestrian Study
The Holiday Open House is in December
Approval for Ordinances and Resolutions
Expansion of an existing Body Shop.
A C.U.P. for Highpoint Homes on Snowbird Lane
AFD Firefighter’s Grant
A new compressor for AFD air bottle fill-ups
AFD’s e-draulics system cost
Security services for District 206