(Courtesy: City of Alexandria)

(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, October 24, 2022.  Tom Chorley has this report.

The City Code relating to U.S. Flags not changed.

A new K through 8th school C.U.P. tabled.

The Rosewood Lane Regional Pond Project moves ahead.

Call for bids on Broadway Sidewalk Project.

Guidelines for City’s Community Grant Program.

A sidewalk for 6th Avenue East proposed.

A new agreed upon price for AFD’s Unit Number 24 approved.

City Street upkeep is less costly than putting it off.

A redesign for 5th Avenue and Cedar Street

Financing for the AFD Rescue Unit

An Open House for Pedestrian Study

An Open House to discuss the Pedestrian Study

The Holiday Open House is in December

Approval for Ordinances and Resolutions

Expansion of an existing Body Shop.

A C.U.P. for Highpoint Homes on Snowbird Lane

AFD Firefighter’s Grant

A new compressor for AFD air bottle fill-ups

AFD’s e-draulics system cost

Security services for District 206

Award bids for ALP Distribution Improvements.

