The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, Tom Chorley files this report

(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, August 15, 2023. Tom Chorley has the latest.
08-14-23 CITY VOA HEADLINES
Cannabis sales in the City temporarily prohibited.
Native and or natural landscapes allowed and regulated.
Alexandria City Police Sergeant Tony Kuhnau has resigned.
Zorbaz owner requests zoning request be removed from City meeting agenda.
City accepts annexation petition from owners of Westbrook Estates.
Assistant City Administrator and HR Director, Karin Tank resigns.
A public hearing concerning the City Code regulating taxicabs.
City Police to purchase mobile radios for officers and for patrol vehicles.
AAHS Homecoming Parade is September 15th.