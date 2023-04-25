(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, April 24, 2023. Tom Chorley has the latest.
04-24-23 CITY VOA HEADLINES
Alexandria’s a construction leader.
May is Building Safety Month.
Knute Nelson Memorial Ballpark field maintenance contract.
The Hockey Association’s contribution to the RCC capital campaign.
The Viking Speedway seasonal schedule is now available.
A second reading on Vending Ordinance restrictions.
A second reading on the tobacco Ordinance.
Two street vacations.
Copper Trail Brewing Companies 4th Concert.
New Testament Church and School’s Kick-off To Summer celebration.
ABATE of Minnesota’s - Freedom First Riders Bike Show.
DMA’s – Legen-Dairy Family Fun on 6th Avenue.