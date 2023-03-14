(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, March 13, 2023. Tom Chorley has this report.
03-13-23 VOA HEADLINES
The RCC’S naming rights continue.
Awarding bids on the Highway 29 Sidewalk project.
The Airport’s agricultural land lease.
An engine replacement on a Public Works truck.
Lakes Area Professional Women's week.
An ATCC student’s internship with the City.
Legacy Of The Lakes Museum’s new storage building.
Alexandria Tobacco Inc denied licensing.
Another THC license was approved.