(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, January 9, 2023. Tom Chorley files this report.
01-09-23 CITY VOA HEADLINES
A Public Hearing set concerning TIF for Massman Companies, Inc.
The Airport will sell a Batwing Snowplow.
The Fire Department to purchase an updated version of vehicle sold to the City of Walker.
City’s computer network hardware upgrade approved.
A donation for the Fire Department.
City Council Rules of Procedure and Code of Conduct approved.
Council Person Wiener the new Council President Pro Tem.
New 4th Ward Council Person Nicole Mace took her seat on the Council.
Turning Leaf Alexandria THC Product Sale License application approved.
A City Council Meeting Date changed due a Legal Holiday.
The Official Newspaper to be Designated.
Elected and Appointed Officials to be Covered by Minnesota Workers Compensation.