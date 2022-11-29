The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, November 28, 2022

(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, November 28, 2022. Tom Chorley files this report.

11-28-22 – CITY – VOA HEADLINES

Buffers are part of the THC amended ordinance.

ATCC Foundation aquires some land.

A CPU approved for "Central Lakes Apartment/Twenty 08" .

Engineering agreement approved for Nokomis Street segment.

Ball Park to get a new scoreboard.

Flag ordinance amendment approved.

City polling places unchanged.

City Hall Holiday open house is December 15th.

Fire Department won’t get rescue truck until May.

City and County joint-meeting dates announced.

A call for Construction bids for ALP distribution project.

New equipment request for City Hall cooling rooms tabled.

Security cameras & door access approved for the Fire Station.

A request for State funds for the trail portion of the Nokomis project.

