(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, November 28, 2022. Tom Chorley files this report.
11-28-22 – CITY – VOA HEADLINES
Buffers are part of the THC amended ordinance.
ATCC Foundation aquires some land.
A CPU approved for "Central Lakes Apartment/Twenty 08" .
Engineering agreement approved for Nokomis Street segment.
Ball Park to get a new scoreboard.
Flag ordinance amendment approved.
City polling places unchanged.
City Hall Holiday open house is December 15th.
Fire Department won’t get rescue truck until May.
City and County joint-meeting dates announced.
A call for Construction bids for ALP distribution project.
New equipment request for City Hall cooling rooms tabled.
Security cameras & door access approved for the Fire Station.
A request for State funds for the trail portion of the Nokomis project.