(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, March 28, 2022. Tom Chorley has this report

Alexandria City Council

03-28-22  CITY VOA HEADLINES

No deer hunting in the City.

New ownership for Depot Express.

Copper Trail Brewing expands the outdoor patio space.

A new garage in Alexandria for Rainbow Rider.

An upgrade for the Airport’s Seaplane Base.

A grant is possible for the Airport Improvements Project.

An advance on State Aid Funds for the 18th Avenue Project.

Construction continues on ALP’s electric distribution improvements.

