(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, March 28, 2022. Tom Chorley has this report
03-28-22 CITY VOA HEADLINES
No deer hunting in the City.
New ownership for Depot Express.
Copper Trail Brewing expands the outdoor patio space.
A new garage in Alexandria for Rainbow Rider.
An upgrade for the Airport’s Seaplane Base.
A grant is possible for the Airport Improvements Project.
An advance on State Aid Funds for the 18th Avenue Project.
Construction continues on ALP’s electric distribution improvements.